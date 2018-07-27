Teen admits he accidentally shot himself

RANTOUL — A 16-year-old Rantoul resident who claimed he had been shot in a drive-by shooting admitted this week that he had accidentally shot himself.

The teen, a resident of Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park, told police Tuesday evening that he and a friend were walking in the 300 block of Marco Drive when a vehicle slowed down. They began running, and he said he was shot.

But police became suspicious because the bullet entrance wound was in the front of his body near his hip.

“He said he found the gun laying in an open field” near the South Point area,” Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said Friday. “When he picked it up, he shot himself with it.”

The youth’s mother transported him to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where he was treated for the non-life-threatening wound. Bouse said the teen was kept overnight for observation.

Bouse said reports of the incident are being forwarded to the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office to consider whether the teen will be charged.

Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said earlier that police had been dispatched to the 1400 block of Abram Drive about 9:22 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible shot fired. Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting.

“Residents in the area suggested the sound was possibly fireworks,” Sullivan said.

Police were then notified about 11:06 p.m. that a 16-year-old victim was being treated at Carle Hospital for a gunshot wound that had occurred in Rantoul. A Rantoul police officer interviewed the teen at the hospital. The person who was with the teen when the gun discharged was not hurt.

