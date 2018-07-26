By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — The third annual African American Health Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, at the south end of Rantoul’s Wabash Park.

Registration will take place from 7:30-8:45 a.m. The 4-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will take about two hours. The entire walk will be held on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base.

People are welcome to walk as much as they can. A golf cart will be available to take anyone back to the park who doesn’t complete the 4 miles.

School supplies will be given out after the walk. Recipients do not have to walk to be given supplies. The supplies will be available about 11 a.m.

Walk organizer Paul James said school supplies have been given out each of the three years the walk has been held.

Blood pressure checks will also be available in the park.

"It’s my brainchild,” said James, who has noted prior to previous walks that he holds the event to get people up and active. He said he tries to walk between 2 and 4 miles a day — about 20 miles a week.

Walkers are asked to donate a school supply. The walk is free.n

news@rantoulpress.com



