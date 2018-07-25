Updated: Teen shot in reported drive-by shooting

RANTOUL — A 16-year-old Rantoul resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries from what he said was a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.

Police Chief Tony Brown said the teen, a resident of Fountain Valley Mobile Home Park, indicated he was walking in the 300 block of Marco Drive when a vehicle slowed down.

A relative took the youth to the emergency room at Carle Hospital, Urbana, with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said police had been dispatched to the 1400 block of Abram Drive about 9:22 p.m. for a report of a possible shot fired. Officers responded to the area and were unable to locate any evidence of a shooting.

“Residents in the area suggested the sound was possibly fireworks,” Sullivan said.

Police were then notified about 11:06 p.m. that a 16-year-old gunshot victim was being treated at Carle Hospital for a gunshot that had occurred in Rantoul. A Rantoul police officer interviewed the victim at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.

