Village Administrator Snider staying longer

RANTOUL — There is more interest in Rantoul’s village administrator opening, but the village doesn’t have to be in as big of a hurry to fill it as originally thought.

Village Administrator Rick Snider, who announced in June that he was resigning and would serve until the end of July, has agreed to serve for two more months.

Mayor Chuck Smith extended Snider’s contract through September.

“He’s finding out he has more flexibility in his schedule and that he’s able to stay with us a little longer,” Smith said. “His life situation has changed, and so he is able to give us more time.”

Smith said as of Thursday, there had been 17 applicants for the job — seven more than when Snider was hired last fall.

Monday was the application deadline, after which Smith will appoint a committee to screen the applicants. The village board will then interview finalists.

Snider said being able to remain in the job for an additional two months will likely eliminate any vacancy in the post. It will also allow him to begin training his successor.

“I think it would be in the best interest of the village and its operations not to have a gap between my departure and the arrival of a new administrator,” Snider said. “I have also made myself available at the village’s pleasure to assist the incoming person with the transition.”

Smith said in his remaining months on the job, Snider can assist with negotiations with the University of Illinois on the proposed 257-acre expansion of the Illinois Center for Transportation on the former Chanute Air Force Base. He can also help in the hiring for a new human resources director and a new economic development director.

Former HR Director Tony Peyton is filling the HR post on a part-time basis following the resignation of Katherine Johnston, who took another job. The village had to re-advertise for an economic development director after the person selected for the job backed out at the last minute.

