Marron bitten by political bug early

RANTOUL — Mike Marron got hooked on politics at an early age.

When he was 7 years old, Marron’s mother took him out of school for the day to head to Springfield to visit the Old State Capitol and saw a session of the General Assembly. The topper, though, was to see President Ronald Reagan, who spoke at a farm outside the city.

“I remember the presidential limo pulling up with the American flags,” Marron said. “I was a political junky from that point forward. I just loved President Ronald Reagan.

He was one of my heroes growing up. That’s what got me into politics.”

Marron, who hails from the rural Fithian area, is the GOP candidate to fill Chad Hays’ 104th District seat in the Illinois House. He will face Democrat Cindy Cunningham of rural Royal in the November election. Last week, the Champaign and Vermilion County Republican parties selected Marron to fill Hays’ seat on an interim basis once Hays steps down in September to enter the private sector.



Forced himself to open up

A self-professed introvert, Marron forced himself to get more involved by taking an active role with the Illinois Farm Bureau beginning in 2008. Marron took part in a market study tour group trip to China the following year.

“It was an amazing experience to go overseas,” Marron said. “We were ... in China the week that the Dow hit the low after the sub-prime mortgage crisis. Everybody was kind of reeling here in the United States. We were right in the middle of the great recession. In China they were convinced that we were done, ... that their time was now and the U.S. was never going to recover.”

Marron has attended several such foreign trips — to Ghana, Colombia, Haiti and Mexico — to promote U.S. ag products.

“It really drove home how lucky we are to live in the United States,” Marron said, noting that one thing he learned was the importance of a solid infrastructure for agriculture and the economy as a whole.

Marron, who spoke to the Rantoul Exchange Club recently, told of one experience when he had flown into Ghana with a group from the Illinois Soybean Association.

His flight back to another city for a connecting flight to the States was cancelled, so his group decided to rent a van to drive the 150 miles to the next airport.

“How bad could it be, right? his group thought. In the U.S. such a trip would take only a few hours. But in Ghana it was a major task.

“It was the most amazing experience I’d ever been in, in my life,” Marron said. “I felt like I was in an Indiana Jones movie.”

They drove on a dirt path in the middle of the bush. Pot holes as large as small vehicles loomed on the road. They were warned not to stray off the main road for fear of bandits or other hazards.

“That drove home to me the importance of good, solid infrastructure,” Marron said.

He said countries such as Brazil that have become a major competitor with the U.S. in the soybean market have three growing seasons. But Brazilian farmers face problems that their U.S. counterparts don’t have. For instance, it takes farmers there a day to haul a truck load of soybeans to market compared to about an hour here.



An early rise

to board chairman

Marron was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Vermilion County Board in 2011, and he became the board’s vice chairman the following year when the GOP took control of the board. He was elected county board chairman the following year — a position he still holds.

“I feel really good about the things that we’ve accomplished on the county board in the last few years,” Marron said.

When Marron was vice chairman, Chairman Gary Weinart made the decision to sell the county nursing home, and Marron “was somewhat involved in that.”

Instead of putting the sale proceeds back into the county budget, the board decided to reinvest in the county’s capital assets.

“I think it’s typical of local governments. There had been a lot of neglect to our county infrastructure, to our properties,” Marron said. “Our buildings were rundown. We have a beautiful 100-year-old courthouse. The main building had been let go for years. A lot of our buildings were in bad disrepair.”

The county board also invested heavily in technology, which greatly helped in budgeting and development of a county website that allows the county to be more transparent with its funding.

“Public safety is one of the important things we do,” Marron said. “We were committed to spend more of our budget for public safety.”

Marron said while he has been board chairman, the county has added two more deputies to patrol a county of 900 square miles.

When announcing he would not seek re-election to the House, Hays said he had grown frustrated by the quagmire that is Illinois state government, highlighted by the heavy-handed rule of Mike Madigan as Illinois House leader.

“Everybody asks me if I’ve lost my mind that I would want to get involved and run for the statehouse,” Marron said. “I will admit it’s a very sobering undertaking.”

Marron said he has seen the pressure that Hays, whom he counts as a mentor and a good friend, has been under, and said it made him think long and hard about running.

“The way I answer that is I think all of us are given certain talents and skills,” Marron said. “It’s up to us to use those skills to better things and help people in our community. The day that God was handing out talents, I’m the unlucky guy that got politics. I couldn’t have been an all-star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs!”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com