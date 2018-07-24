ICE personnel have made frequent stops in county

URBANA — Over the past several months, Hispanic activists and other protesters have decried Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area that has led to multiple arrests and intensified the fears of many undocumented people living here.

But their activity isn’t confined to the last few months. Champaign County, including Rantoul, has been a frequent stop for ICE agents in the past two years, having visited 70 addresses in Champaign, Urbana and Rantoul.

METCAD records show the dates, times and addresses of where ICE agents have operated since the practice started in January 2013.

Their visits to the county started after Rantoul police received a missing person report, but found out later the person was taken by ICE. Officials said that asking ICE to call ahead of their visits would help prevent something like that from happening again

METCAD records from mid-2016 requested by The News-Gazette under the Freedom of Information Act show that agents have targeted majority-Hispanic neighborhoods, workplaces staffed by immigrants and made frequent visits to the county courthouse and satellite jail, all locations where ICE is authorized to work.

Sept. 22 was their busiest day in 2016 — the year ICE went to Urbana 13 times, Champaign five times and Rantoul 15 times — and had them traveling all across the county, stopping by 10 addresses.

Last year was busier. In February, April, June and August 2017 alone, ICE visited 39 addresses. Visits the rest of the year add 15 more addresses to that list.

That year, ICE agents increased their presence at the satellite jail and county courthouse from three times in 2016 to 14 times by December 2017.

ICE also stepped up its activity at a north Urbana trailer park where many immigrant families live. Richard Drive, Ivanhoe Drive and Rebecca Drive saw an ICE presence 10 times. Richard Drive got four visits in just a month, making it the most visited street in the county. Hobson Drive in Rantoul — leading to the Abbott Acres Apartments — was the second-most visited.

And they’ve also had local businesses on their radar. ICE has gone to Rantoul Foods twice, Jeld-Wen Windows and Doors twice, and has visited Siam Terrace and Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.

Many of these visits coincide with activist-tracked arrests.

Activist groups like the nonprofit Bend the Arc: CU, which sponsored an ICE rally last week, say in the past weeks a father of three with another on the way was picked up by ICE after completing probation from a misdemeanor DUI. Another father was picked up two weeks ago. And in March, an eight-year resident of Champaign-Urbana was picked up as he arrived for work at Siam Terrace restaurant.

But aside from knowing where they are — based on the Obama-era commitment between ICE, METCAD and local law enforcement — there’s little in the county stopping ICE from working at its own discretion. And conflicting court orders allow ICE agents to get different sets of information from different departments.

For example, Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh has said he won’t honor detainers — an order from the Department of Homeland Security directing local law enforcement to keep an ICE suspect in jail — based on a decision by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals directing him not to. But he added that ICE is “free to pick someone up when they leave jail,” based on “out” dates the sheriff’s department itself gives ICE when asked.

“We go by what the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals says,” Walsh said. “It’s a requirement that they have to have a judge-signed court order, not a detainer signed by an immigration officer. But if they have an arrest warrant, we’ll honor it like any other arrest warrant.”

ICE also receives reports of foreign-born people who travel through the county’s probation system.

“We are required to notify ICE of all foreign-born adult offenders,” said Mike Williams, director of the Champaign County Probation and Court Services. “And we follow the court’s order.”

His office, he said, has to fill out and send a “foreign national status inquiry/disposition” form within seven days after a person has been convicted and either sentenced to probation or is awaiting sentencing.

The form, part of a 1995 court order, includes information like conviction date, next appointment with the probation office, address, employer, offense, alien registration number and other identifying information.

It’s the ability of ICE to have access to that information that has so many immigrant families worried, said Lucia Maldonado, a local advocate for Latino families. By and large, she said, the costs worry families the most.

Maldonado said she’s been working with a woman whose husband was taken by ICE and now owes between $6,000 and $8,000 in court and lawyer fees. She said she’s been scrambling to help her get the money.

Maldonado runs the Facebook group C-U Amigos, where she posts about immigration policy and gives advice as the Hispanic community’s de-facto point person.

“What I found was that posting when ICE is here just causes panic,” she said. “Having a plan of action is more important.”

In a July 2 post, she outlined some ways families can stay prepared in case a boyfriend, husband or partner is taken.

— Have access to a bank account. Many of the people recently arrested now owe between $4,000 and $11,000.

— Have your passports handy.

— Keep a list of organizations or persons that can write a letter of support.

— Pick a lawyer and make sure they have all your information.

— Make sure you have enough money saved to cover costs in case the home’s breadwinner is taken.

“With the current situation, people with any sort of criminal record need to take responsibility and prepare for these kinds of emergencies,” she said. “It’ll make things a little more easy for your partners and children.”

