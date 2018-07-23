Crime Stoppers seek info on Rantoul burglary

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help solving a burglary at a Rantoul business.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, July 13, officers were sent to NAPA Auto Parts, 892 W. Champaign Ave. where an alarm was sounding.

Officers discovered someone had forced entry and once inside, pried open a metal cash drawer. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. Police have no description of the burglar.

If you have information, contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

