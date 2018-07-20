Fisher school registration set for early August

FISHER — Fisher school district registration for the 2018-2019 school year has been scheduled.

For students in grades K-6, registration will be held from 1-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and 2. Evening hours will be reserved for those unable to register during the daytime hours.

Registration for grades 7-12 will be held from 1-4 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7. Evening hours will be reserved for those unable to register during the daytime hours.

All students enrolling in kindergarten, or any student enrolling for the first time in Illinois, must have an eye examination. The eye exam must be performed by a licensed optometrist or medical doctor who performs eye exams and is licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulations. All eye exams must be completed within one year prior to Oct. 12.

Also, all children must complete a physical examination and up-to-date immunizations prior to entering Illinois schools for the first time, prior to the date of entering kindergarten, prior to entering sixth grade and prior to entering ninth grade.

Illinois state law requires all children entering kindergarten, second grade and sixth grade to have a complete dental exam.

Students registering at the high school building need to bring their social security card with them.

Junior high students will be able to pay for their yearbooks at this time.

Instructional fees for the 2018-2019 school year are:

Grades K-12, $65

K-12 printer cartridge fee, $15

Industrial tech/automotive, $40

Ag, $30

Driver’s education, $100

Computers, $20

IVHS, $100

English 101: three dual credits (Parkland instructor), $160

English 102: three dual credits (Parkland instructor), $160

Psychology: four dual credits (Parkland instructor , $200

Sociology: three dual credits (Parkland instructor), $160

Stats: three dual credits (Parkland instructor), $160

Human Bio: three dual credits (Parkland instructor), $30

Music Appreciation: three dual credits (Parkland instructor), $30

Multimedia/broadcasting, $20

Early College and Career Academy at Parkland, half of tuition

Junior high yearbook, $15

Junior/senior high handbook, $5

7-12 P.E. uniforms: shirts, $10; shorts, $12

Athletic fee (per sport $100 max per student), $50

Scholastic Bowl, $20

Music contest, one entry fee

Speech literary, one entry fee

FFA membership fee, $25