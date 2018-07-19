Shooting investigation at standstill; victim refuses to cooperate

RANTOUL — A shooting incident on Rantoul’s east side last month appears to be at a dead end due to a victim’s unwillingness to cooperate.

Anthony Washington, 21, of the 1200 block of Aspen Drive, Rantoul, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the June 1 incident when a gunman walked up to an apartment in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive and began firing a gun.

An adult female and a juvenile female inside the apartment were not injured.

A suspect was seen firing shots into the apartment and fired shots back toward the apartment as he ran away that struck two vehicles parked south of the apartment.

A male and a female were picked up in Urbana by Champaign County sheriff’s police. They were in a vehicle that matched the description of the one that was seen driving away from the scene of the shooting.

However, Washington is not cooperating with authorities, and the case is at a standstill, Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said.

“He is the only one who could ID the person” doing the shooting, Sullivan said.

Washington is no stranger to trouble. He was one of three men who were in a car stopped by police recently for speeding after officers allegedly found three loaded guns — two of which had been reported stolen.

All three were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a stolen weapon.

The men were in a car that Champaign police observed had an expired registration and was speeding on a city street. Police found three loaded handguns, two of which had been reported stolen.

On Edwards, they found four bags of suspected cocaine, weighing about 1.5 grams. Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Washington vomited in the presence of police, which led them to believe he may have swallowed drugs. A bag with a white substance was found near him.

Washington’s bond was set at $100,000 by Judge John Kennedy after he learned the facts of the case and that Washington had a pending petition to revoke his probation for burglary and another prior conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle.

He is scheduled to return to court July 31 for a probable-cause hearing.

