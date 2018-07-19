Rantoul man convicted of violently attacking ex-girlfriend

URBANA — It took three tries, but a Champaign County jury on Wednesday convicted a Rantoul man of violently beating the mother of his children.

Tommy Johnson, 35, whose last known address was in the 100 block of South Ludlow Street, faces up to six years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 27 by Judge Tom Difanis.

A jury deliberated just under two hours before convicting Johnson of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction. Whatever sentence he receives will have to be served after he finishes a five-year sentence he received in June for violating an order of protection the same victim had against him.

The felony domestic battery charge stemmed from a Nov. 22, 2017, incident in Rantoul with Jennifer Mabry, 30, the mother of Johnson’s children.

Mabry testified Tuesday that on the evening of that day Johnson, who had a cast on his broken hand, beat her while she was in a car with Johnson’s aunt. The beating happened in the 100 block of South Ludlow Street in Rantoul outside an apartment Mabry said she was moving to with her children, intending to separate herself from the man she had known some 12 years.

She testified she had gone to the door and when she saw Johnson inside, she ran back to the woman’s car and got in. She tried to lock the door but inadvertently pushed the button to lower the window.

Johnson grabbed her hair through the open window with one hand and proceeded to strike her with his other casted arm, she said. Mabry said he hit her head and face “about 10 to 15 times” so hard that her nose was broken and bloodied and her face swollen.

Mabry told the jury it was not the first time Johnson had struck her.

In his own defense, Johnson testified that he did not hit Mabry on that day. He said he was planning to live in the apartment with her and the children and that they spent part of the day driving around Rantoul together.

Johnson told the jury that Mabry was upset and yelling at him and that she had struck him.

“She slapped me then she beat her head on the dash four times,” Johnson said, offering an explanation for the injuries to Mabry’s face that jurors saw.

In addition to the testimony of the feuding couple, jurors heard statements that Johnson’s aunt gave Rantoul police in which she said Johnson had indeed struck Mabry while Mabry was inside the car.

Previous juries in early February and early March were unable to reach unanimous verdicts after hearing testimony of the couple’s stormy relationship.

In between the second hung jury and this week’s trial, Johnson was also convicted of violation of an order of protection for contacting Mabry on March 16 from the county jail.

Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott, who prosecuted Johnson in both cases, said Mabry had obtained an emergency order of protection against Johnson in early March based on a variety of allegations, including that he damaged her car, battered her on more than one occasion, and threatened her.

He was convicted of that felony violation in May and sentenced by Judge Jason Bohm in late June to five years in prison.

Whatever sentence Difanis gives Johnson for the domestic battery will have to be served at 85 percent time after Johnson completes his sentence for violating the order of protection that Mabry had against him.

Johnson was represented by Amanda Riess and Morgan Farrington, assistant public defenders.

