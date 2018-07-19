Marron selected to interim role to succeed Hays in Illinois Legislature

Vermilion County Board Chairman Mike Marron doesn’t think he will have an unfair advantage in November’s election by taking over for Republican State Rep. Chad Hays when Hays steps down in September.



The Champaign and Vermilion County Republican parties met Wednesday and unanimously agreed that Marron will fill the position. Marron is the GOP candidate in the 104th District in November and will face Democrat Cindy Cunningham.



Marron said even though he will already be representing the voters prior to the election, he still will have to earn their support to keep the job.



Marron said it’s critically important that he does a good job representing the district in the veto session after the election, whether he is elected or not.



Marron will be sworn-in as state representative on Sept. 7. He said his replacement as chairman of the Vermilion County Board will be selected in the next couple of weeks. Marron said he will step down from that role once he gets sworn in to replace Hays.



Hays is leaving the Illinois House before his term ends to take a new position as executive director of Crosspoint Human Services.



mkiser@news-gazette.com