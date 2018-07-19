Home » News » Living

Crawfords to perform at Bellflower Country Opry

Thu, 07/19/2018 - 12:00am

BELLFLOWER — Ron and Cindy Crawford will perform at the Saturday, July 21, show of the Bellflower Country Opry. Show time is 7 p.m.

The husband-and-wife team  brings to the stage years of country music performing experience.  The Bellflower Country Opry band will also perform.

A pulled pork or Italian beef sanwich dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m.

All of the shows are held in the gymnasium at the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St. Call 309/722-3497 or 217/898-7493 for reservations or questions



 

