Rantoul man allegedly threatens woman with rifle

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — Police arrested a 59-year-old Rantoul man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a rifle.

Ralph Holt of the 300 block of South Steffler Street was charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession/use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful restraint and interfering with the report of domestic violence.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said officers were summoned to Holt’s address following a report of a “possible armed subject.” When police knocked on the door, they could hear someone talking inside, no one would answer.

Officers forced the door open. A female victim, 55, of Rantoul, said Holt had hidden a gun somewhere in the apartment that he had pointed at her. Police found the rifle in a bedroom closet.

The victim was not injured.

Sullivan said Holt had just been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery against the same woman on June 26.

