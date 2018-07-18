Neighborhood participants sought for Community Night Out celebration

RANTOUL — The village of Rantoul is looking for neighborhoods interested in participating in the annual Community Night Out celebration.

This year's event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Leaders are needed to organize their neighborhoods for a fun evening of participation. The first organizing meeting for the event is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, in the municipal building conference room, 333 S. Tanner St.

Contact Nadine Frerichs or Sara Simpkins at the police department with questions at 892-5600.