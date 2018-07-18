Motley receives $500 IMUA scholarship

RANTOUL — Jared Motley, a 2018 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, has been awarded a $500 college scholarship by the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association.

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith presented the scholarship money to Motley at last week’s village board meeting.

Motley is a son of Patricia and Jeremy Motley of Rantoul.

He said he plans to attend the University of Illinois, where he will major in civil engineering.

He was one of four finalists whose energy-related essays were chosen by a seven-member IMUA scholarship program judging panel.

Rantoul Public Works Director Greg Hazel said Motley is the third winner from the village to receive the scholarship since the program’s inception in 2000. Previous winners were Joseph Graham (2001) and Isalia Ramirez (2010).

Organized in 1948, IMUA serves as the statewide trade organization for Illinois’ municipal utility systems. It is comprised of 55 municipally owned and operated electric, natural gas, cable, water, wastewater treatment and telecommunications utilities throughout Illinois.

