Man gets probation for molesting 3 children

URBANA — A former Thomasboro man who admitted he molested three girls under the age of 13 almost three years ago has been conditionally sentenced to probation.

Monroe Haynes III, 69, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, admitting sexual conduct that occurred between Oct. 1 and December 2015 at a home in Rantoul, where Haynes was a guest.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said that in exchange for Haynes’ guilty pleas, a more serious count of predatory criminal sexual assault — which would have meant a lengthy prison term had he been convicted — was dismissed.

Haynes will have to submit to a sex-offender evaluation that Difanis will review, then decide if the sentence of two years of probation is appropriate.

He was also sentenced to 764 days in jail with credit for time served.

Haynes will have to register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victims.

The agreement was arrived at by Lozar and Urbana attorney Ruth Wyman, the fifth lawyer to represent Haynes since he was criminally charged in February 2016.

Difanis set a sentencing confirmation date for Sept. 19.

