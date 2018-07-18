By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Lola’s Bar and Grill in Potomac will host a fundraiser beginning at noon Saturday, Aug. 18, until 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, for John Reardon, a longtime Potomac resident and U.S. Army veteran, who is battling a serious illness.

Donations will be accepted at the door, and food will be served from 1-5 p.m. The band Dixie Flyer will play at 1 p.m., followed by the Parrish Duo at 3:30. Sound Choice DJ Karaoke runs from 6-8 p.m., followed by Zack Dable Experience from 8:30 until close.

Items will be accepted for an auction that will run throughout the day.



— The Vermilion County Conservation District will present an exhibit and discussion at 1 p.m. Monday, July 23, at Potomac Public Library. Also this week an adult craft activity will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the library. Games will be held from 3:30-4:30 later that day.



— The book club has chosen “The Tenth Circle” by Jodi Picoult for its next discussion, which will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 21. “The Tenth Circle” explores the unbreakable bond between parent and child, and questions whether one can reinvent one’s self in the course of a lifetime — or if mistakes are carried forever.

Anyone who is interested is invited to join the discussion.



— The Potomac Church of the Nazarene is hosting its vacation Bible school “Treasure Quest” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, to Friday, Aug. 3, at the church, which is located at 206 E. State St. in Potomac. Children 4 years old to those who have completed fifth grade are invited.



— Thought for the week:

Prejudice is a great timesaver. You can form opinions without having to get the facts. — E.B. White



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings.




