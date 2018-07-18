257-acre transportation center expansion proposed

RANTOUL — Road pavement, heal thyself.

Some day, potholes, the bane of all motorists, might fix themselves — causing far fewer vehicle-damage and safety issues. No hypnosis or miracles will be needed. Just technology.

Self-healing roads is just one of the innovative areas where the Illinois Center for Transportation is in the vanguard. And it’s all happening in Rantoul.

ICT is located at the Advanced Transportation Research and Engineering Laboratory (ATREL), tucked away in the northeast corner of the former Chanute Air Force Base. Researchers at the University of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation and other universities in Illinois and nationwide study transportation-related issues there.

And while the center has been the place to be in this area for transportation-related research, it might get a lot busier.

The size of the transportation center, which sits on 47 acres of the former base (“most people don’t know we’re out here,” said Kristi Anderson, financial operations manager for ICT) could grow exponentially. A project that would add 257 acres to the site would house a 1.9- mile test track where vehicles could reach speeds of up to 65 mph.

“In the middle of the (site) will be a smart city with different opportunities to test different types of transportation,” Anderson said.

Features would include a signalized intersection, a roundabout, underpass, bridges, railroad crossing, bus lanes/stops and bike/pedestrian safety site.

“This is a huge initiative we are working on,” Anderson told the Rantoul Village Board last week. “We are very excited.”

One of the hot-button issues the center expects to be involved with is self-driving (autonomous) vehicles.

“Obviously autonomous vehicles are coming, but we need to make sure it is safe,” Anderson said.

One advantage Rantoul has for such projects is land. There’s plenty of it on the former air base.

Mayor Chuck Smith said such a test track would not be possible in Champaign-Urbana because the space isn’t available.

Added Village Administrator Rick Snider: “We have the ability to provide land. We have the ability to provide the utilities that are necessary for this. We have already supplied the internet connections to the university research network.”

Snider said the potential for the project is huge.

“I think the total investment exceeds $25 million. We are going to have people from all over the world come to Rantoul visiting our hotels, our restaurants and staying here and finding out what a good community this is.”

Snider said the village is also using the project as an opportunity to educate university officials for further collaborations.

“There are other research units and companies that might be interested in locating here.”

The ATREL facility spans 67,000 square feet of laboratories with three main buildings. The center’s accelerated transportation loading system enables researchers to evaluate different transportation systems “under real environmental and loading systems, whether it be trucks, aircraft or rail systems,” Anderson said.

Its mission includes implementation of technologies that improve safety and reliability, reduce congestion and impact on the environment.

IDOT is one of the center’s largest sponsors. Since 2005, it has contributed $77.2 million worth of funding for the facility.

The new smart transportation initiative, under the U of I College of Engineering, will focus all transportation research under one umbrella, Anderson said. It will pull together academia, government and industry. Its mission will be to accelerate the development and deployment of automated transportation with a focus on freight and autonomous vehicles.

The U of I, Northwestern and University of Illinois-Chicago are assisting with the project.

