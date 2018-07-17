Village hopes to get handle on fleet-maintenance costs

RANTOUL — The village board wants to get a handle on how much it costs to maintain its fleet.

The board directed Village Administrator Rick Snider to explore the possible purchase of software that will track such costs.

The directive came after trustee Terry Workman raised the issue at last week’s village board meeting and made proposals for reconfiguring the arrangement of fleet maintenance management. One proposal called for the moving of the salaries of all central maintenance employees and the public works administrative funds to the Recreation Department.

Comptroller Pat Chamberlin said such a move in the middle of a budget year is not feasible and would be too cumbersome.

Snider suggested a joint meeting of fleet maintenance and Rec Department personnel to find a solution.

Trustee Chad Smith said he also feels the village needs to begin tracking costs of village-owned buildings.

Trustees agreed that tracking vehicle maintenance costs should begin at the start, not the middle, of the year so as to present a clearer picture. The village’s aging fleet was at the heart of several discussions prior to the adoption of the present budget earlier this year.

Workman also proposed a second scenario in which the entire fleet maintenance operation would be shifted to the Public Works Department. That issue could be revisited in August.



Storm water study

The board also approved a $16,000 engineering agreement with Burns & McDonnell engineers, Champaign, to review and evaluate the storm sewer system in the neighboring areas of Illinois Circle.

Public Works Director Greg Hazel said a study of storm water runoff issues in that area was conducted a few years ago, but the village thought “it would be wise to do a more expanded view of the area to see if some improvements could or should be made to help properties in that area” that suffer from storm water flooding.

He said one potential solution might be “some off-site detention to help those neighborhoods,” which also include the Sangamon Avenue/Sheldon Street area.

He said the study should take about 45 days.

The area around Northview School suffers from a large amount of storm water run-off.



Updated property listing

The board approved an updated listing of village buildings/properties on the former Chanute Air Force Base included in a real estate agreement with Coldwell Banker Devonshire Realty for marketing to lease and/or sell

The changes include the option to sell Building 20 (Rantoul Business Center) and not limit its marketing to just leasing; include Building 96, 906 Eagle Drive, in the agreement as a sell/lease property; and remove Building 43 (base fire station) from the agreement as it has been sold.

The board also approved a $43,700 change order for the Campbell and Maplewood water towers.

The work involves Maxcor’s additional work associated with the Campbell tank interior beams and bracing repair work performed by Chicago Bridge & Iron, and includes the two-tone painting scheme with a scripted “Rantoul” with stars on the Maplewood tank.

The board approved a $12,794 engineering service agreement with Burns & McDonnell to provide engineering services for the North Tanner Street railroad water main replacement project.

The work includes installing a 12-inch casing pipe with a new 4-inch water main along North Tanner Street near Letchworth, replacing a water main that failed under the Canadian National railroad spur.

The board approved a policy for the siting and collocation of small cell/wireless facilities within the village rights-of-way and property zoned for commercial/industrial use.

Many telecommunication companies are moving away from larger cell towers to smaller localized antennas because they believe it will reduce the number of dead spots in their networks. It will also provide for customers’ increased desire for a 5G network.



Other business

Chamberlin also announced the village would receive $60,800 more from the state than originally budgeted.

However, the village faces higher costs than anticipated in several areas, including health insurance ($20,100 for the police department and $2,295 for the rec department), the facade improvement program ($30,000), increasing the Peace Meal senior citizen program bus service ($3,500) and a donation to the Martin Luther King holiday observance ($1,500).

Snider later said Janet Brotherton of Lindsey Lane Bridal had requested money for facade improvement to her downtown store, and he anticipates a facade improvement grant request from Julie Kiefer, the owner of a building on Sangamon Avenue whose brick came crashing to the ground last month.

Chad Smith thanked Fire Chief Ken Waters and village attorney Ken Beth for their work to apply for grant money from the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office to buy washers and dryers for fire equipment gear.

“In today’s building construction, everybody knows there’s a lot of plastics, a lot of nasty stuff that’s not necessarily good for the human body,” Smith said.

Hazel broached the village’s electric interconnection policy as it relates to solar electricity. He said the customer “is given the credit or the cost the village would have incurred in buying and transporting the electricity to serve him.”

Hazel said the “goal is not to deter solar installations but be able to have a policy in place that is consistently applied. It’s for their personal use and not be a generator for others in the community.”

While solar energy installation is a significant investment, Hazel said “there are some very attractive federal tax credits that are available, and there are some state monies that are significant ... for solar generation that are currently available.”

Resident Chris Powers, who will give a more detailed presentation in August, said he has been installing a solar array at his home. He said several things Hazel said were untrue.

“His entire premise that he wants to charge me for distribution of my electricity to Rantoul’s lines is just a false premise,” Powers said. “It doesn’t cost you anything. I think maybe he’s confusing (things by) me not buying as much electricity because I am producing my own with somehow robbing the bank.”

Powers said under the village’s plan, he has to produce 1.5 kilowatts to “offset and get back 1 kilowatt” credit, which he said is unfair.

The board also voted to approve a planning and zoning commission recommendation to rezone property north of Rantoul Walmart from AG (agriculture) to C-2 (general commercial) to accommodate the move of Shields Auto Center.



Public comments

In the public comment section, Debbra Sweat asked what liquor license the new Logan’s Pub business had received. She was told it is an R (restaurant) license. Janet Gray, village executive assistant/deputy clerk, keeps track of the amount of food revenue/alcohol sales for such licenses. The liquor advisory committee meets on an as-needed basis.

Sweat asked if the committee was going to meet after resident Jasmyne Boyce had recently alleged she had been attacked by the holder of a local liquor license, which is a violation of the village liquor ordinance.

Sweat asked if there had been any complaints regarding garbage service under the single-hauler contract. She said some people would like to explore service with an outside company, especially in light of a recent rate increase.

Snider said rates in Rantoul went from $30 a month to $14 under the single-hauler contract. He said local rates are “very affordable.”

Sweat asked if the village will hold off on the hiring of an economic development director and a human resources director until a new village administrator is hired and asked, “Do we need a full-time HR person? The village is top heavy in administration, so maybe we need to look into reassigning some duties to save the taxpayers and the village some money.”

Sweat thanked Community Development Director Ken Turner for helping to deal with some “walking path issues” that were brought to her attention, and thanked Mayor Chuck Smith for “getting involved with people who are disabled with motorized wheelchairs getting stuck in divots and branches over the walkways and the vegetation buildup.”

Sweat also said she will submit a Freedom of Information Act request asking for “the disposition of any ordinance violations of EDA microloans to include amounts and any balance owed by citizens and companies within the community for the last three years.”

Resident Kristian Hopkins reiterated a point he made at a previous board meeting in asking the board to gather as much data as it could before making certain decisions.

As an example, he pointed to the board’s discussions about making software purchases to track vehicle costs. He asked if there was a way to use that software to gather data for all departments.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com







