RTHS open campus may be expanded

RANTOUL — Administrators at Rantoul Township High School have proposed expanding the open campus incentive program to juniors for the upcoming school year.

“It was a success, and we had successes we didn’t anticipate,” Principal Todd Wilson told the board at its monthly meeting last week.

The pilot program was implemented in three two-week eligibility periods during the last six weeks of the 2017-2018 school year. Students who met specific criteria in the prior two weeks were allowed to leave campus at lunchtime on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the eligibility period. Students could not have had any unexcused absences or discipline referrals, and they had to have earned a C or better in each of their classes. Eligibility started over again every two weeks.

“The numbers (of participants) grew as students saw their peers get the incentive,” Wilson said. “One of our concerns was that it would be the same students every time. Some were consistently on the list, but there were a lot of new names.”

Thirty-five students participated during the first eligibility period and 48 during the third.

“These were all seniors, when senioritis kicks in,” Superintendent Scott Amerio said. “As you can see with the numbers growing, it may had had some effect on that.

It’s probably a tougher group to see success with.”

Wilson described three students who had been habitually late for school since they were freshmen. When they were told they had met the criteria, “they were as shocked as I was,” Wilson said.

A concern the board had had initially was students’ behavior in restaurants and other places around town. It turned out to be unfounded. Students often picked up restaurant food and returned to school to eat with classmates in the cafeteria.

“They weren’t showing off. It was good to me to hear students say, ‘How come you got that?’ and students say, ‘It was because of my open-campus privileges,’” Wilson said.

Board President Anne Reale asked if students brought food back for friends.

“I saw it happen a couple of times, but it wasn’t the norm,” Wilson said. “If we expand it next year, it might happen more. But maybe they can say, ‘Hey, get your grades up and you can come with me.’”

An unexpected benefit was that the check-out process allowed administrators to catch ineligible students leaving.

“I was there monitoring the door. I would catch them later and give them consequences,” Wilson said.

The board will act on the proposal at the August meeting.



Attendance procedure

The board approved another proposal on a 4-0 vote. Board members Doug Jordahl, Kelly Foster and Jeremy Larson were absent.

That proposal is the implementation of an attendance procedure for noncertified personnel. Amerio said issues with lateness and unauthorized absences have increased. The new procedure involves a point system for each incident and levels for verbal warnings, written warnings and termination. There is also a financial incentive for good attendance.

Board member Roger Quinlan, who taught P.E. at RTHS until his retirement, repeated concerns he had expressed at the June board meeting about incorporation of the female P.E. teacher’s office into the main office remodel. The space is being converted into a break room/conference room.

“Of course, I was here when that was all built and it was built for girls P.E. and sports,” Quinlan said. “I don’t think it’s right to take away from the P.E. department to add on for administration.”

He asked if there were alternatives.

Amerio said administrators had discussed alternatives and concluded the current plan is the best. Typically, the office had been used for perhaps two periods a day.

Melanie Deem is the only female P.E. teacher, and when she is not teaching P.E., she is teaching driver’s ed. She will share office space in the loft above the gym lobby.

“So it’s fair to say, there’s really nobody in that office space,” Reale said.

Board member Janet Brotherton said if issues arose for Deem, “we’re going to have to rely on her to go to the administration and say, ‘Maybe you better look at going back.’”

“Most school buildings in this area were built in the 1950s,” Wilson said. “What we’re trying to do with space is to meet the needs of students in the 2000s. We have more need for parent conferences nowadays than in the past.”

“Our student population is different today, and I agree, we need to meet those needs,” Reale said.

Quinlan seemed resigned to the change at the end of the discussion.

“If they can live with it, I can live with it,” he said.

With the new school year approaching rapidly, the district is still short two math teachers and one science teacher. An ag vacancy is expected to be filled soon.

“The outlook is not good. This is the teacher shortage in Illinois,” Wilson said. “Right now we have very nice class sizes for our kids. We’ll have to reduce the number of sections, which will increase the class sizes. It’s a job seekers market this year.”

The board accepted resignations from Jeff Reale, ag teacher/FFA sponsor and Gloria Hollins, cafeteria. Anne Louise Lutes was hired as instructional aide.

Appointments included Chris Wagner as fall Eagle enhancement coordinator and Tammy Wilson and Anthony Napolitano as Level 3 volunteers.



Other business

The board also approved new board policies on pandemic preparedness, accelerated placement and community resource persons and volunteers; as well as amended policies on board member conflict of interest, uniform grievance procedure, incurring debt, accounting and audits, prohibition of workplace harassment, ethics/conduct/conflict of interest and health/eye/dental examinations/immunizations and exclusion of students.

The board also passed annual resolutions establishing a $6,000 revolving fund, a $200 petty cash fund for the district and another for activities, and authorized use of Bank of Rantoul as depository. Amerio reported the district had received $48,484 in monthly county 1 percent school facilities sales tax receipts.

Lunch fees for 2018-2019 were increased by 10 cents to $2.30 for students and $2.90 for adults.

The board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 23, but will go into closed session to discuss personnel.

news@rantoulpress.com





