Rantoul man admits to robbing credit union

URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he robbed a Rantoul credit union earlier this year could go to prison for as many as 12 years.



Judge Tom Difanis will decide on Sept. 6 what sentence Matthew Olivero should receive.



Olivero, 41, who listed an address in the Fountain Valley Trailer Park, pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of aggravated robbery.



He admitted that he robbed a teller at Credit Union 1, 200 E. Champaign Ave., on Jan. 29 by demanding money from her while indicating that he had a gun.



Video surveillance footage led to a quick identification of Olivero on that Monday. Rantoul police searched his home that day and recovered about $9,100.



Under the terms of his negotiated plea agreement, Olivero will have to repay another $119 to the credit union.



Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar agreed to dismiss another felony case alleging that Olivero falsely reported to a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy in September 2017 that someone was making withdrawals from his account at a different Rantoul credit union.



Court records show Olivero has prior convictions for forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia.



