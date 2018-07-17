Paxton man ticketed in wreck that killed Loda woman

PAXTON — The man authorities said ran a stop sign last week at a rural intersection in Ford County, causing an accident that killed his passenger, has been given three traffic tickets.

Court records show Kevin Patterson, 46, of Paxton is accused of not wearing a seat belt, disregarding a stop sign and driving on a revoked license. He’s due in court Aug. 15.

Last week, Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said Patterson was at Carle Foundation Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The hospital had no update on his condition.

Doran said last Wednesday’s two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of county roads 1600 E and 100 N. Patterson’s passenger, Lori Whitfield, 54, of Loda, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two people in the other vehicle suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Ford County Circuit Court records show Patterson was charged in February with driving with no license, no insurance and no lights. He pleaded guilty a month later to driving with no license, and the other charges were dismissed.

Patterson was also was charged in 2010 with driving on a suspended license and speeding, ultimately getting three months of court supervision.

tditman@news-gazette.com

