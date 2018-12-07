Updated: Unknown who drove car in crash that killed woman in Ford County

Updated 5:07 p.m.

URBANA — Ford County authorities are still trying to determine who was driving a car Wednesday that apparently ran a stop sign, resulting in a collision that killed one of its occupants.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Lori Whitfield, 54, was pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, about an hour after the crash in southern Ford County.

Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran said Ms. Whitfield was in a 2014 Dodge Avenger headed south on Ford County Road 1600 E southwest of Paxton when it failed to stop at the stop sign at County Road 100 N.

The Avenger hit an eastbound 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck as it entered the intersection. The collision happened just before noon.

“After the initial impact, both vehicles spun into the southeast ditch,” Doran said in a news release.

“The pickup entered the ditch and struck a utility pole with the roof, causing it to crush down onto the vehicle’s occupants.”

The occupants of both vehicles had to be cut out. All were taken to Carle Hospital.

Doran said also in the car with Ms. Whitfield was Kevin Patterson, 46, of Paxton. He was treated and released from Carle for his injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

“It has not yet been determined which occupant was driving the Avenger,” Doran said.

The driver of the Ram truck was Jeffrey Bowen, 42, of Roberts. He and a 10-year-old girl in his front seat were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner.

Earlier story:

