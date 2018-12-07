Rantoul man unhurt when he rolls rig

CHAMPAIGN — A Rantoul man escaped injury when he rolled his semi truck tractor at the intersection of Interstate 57 and Interstate 72 Wednesday afternoon.

An Illinois State Police report indicated Gary Lawson, 40, was southbound on I-57 on the ramp to I-72 eastbound in Champaign County.

Lawson lost control of the White 2009 International truck tractor he was driving and left the roadway to the left ditch.

The vehicle rolled over onto the driver’s side and came to rest in the ditch about 5:12 p.m.

The ramp was closed until about 10:30 p.m. for the recovery and removal of the rig.

Lawson was not injured. State police ticketed Lawson for driving too fast for conditions/failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

