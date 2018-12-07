Loda woman killed in wreck between Ludlow, Paxton

URBANA — A Loda woman died Wednesday after a two-vehicle collision at a rural intersection in Ford County.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Lori Whitfield, 54, was pronounced dead at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she had been taken for treatment.

According to police, Ms. Whitfield was in a vehicle headed south on County Road 1600 E between Paxton and Ludlow just before noon Wednesday when it hit a Dodge Ram truck as it entered the intersection with County Road 100 N.

Northrup said an autopsy will be performed today. An inquest may be held at a later date.

The death is under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

