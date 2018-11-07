Police find loaded guns during stop for speeding

URBANA — Three men, two of whom are from Rantoul, who were in a car stopped by police for speeding have been criminally charged after officers allegedly found three loaded guns — two of which had been reported stolen.

On Tuesday, the state’s attorney’s office filed charges against Andrew Washington, 21, of the 1200 block of Aspen Drive, Rantoul; George Edwards, 24, of the 2400 block of North Neil Street, Champaign; and Mahlyk Jordan, 21, of the 800 block of St. Andrews Circle, Rantoul.

All three men were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of possession of a stolen weapon. Additionally, Edwards was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Laying out the facts for Judge John Kennedy, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said the men were in a car on Monday night that Champaign police observed had an expired registration and was speeding on a city street.

The car, driven by Jordan, was stopped at Market and Bradley streets, Lozar said.

Washington was in the front passenger seat; Edwards was in the back.

Under the driver’s and passengers’ seats, police found three loaded handguns, two of which had been reported stolen. On Edwards, they also found four bags of suspected cocaine, weighing about 1.5 grams, Lozar said.

Lozar said Washington vomited in the presence of police, leading them to believe he may have swallowed drugs. A bag with a white substance was found near him.

Police also found $500 cash in the car.

Hearing the facts and that Washington had a pending petition to revoke his probation for burglary and another prior conviction for possession of a stolen vehicle,

Kennedy set Washington’s bond at $100,000 and told him to be back in court July 31 for a probable-cause hearing.

Kennedy set bond for Edwards, who had a prior conviction for battery and a juvenile adjudication for burglary, and Jordan, who has no previous convictions, at $50,000 each.

They are also supposed to be back in court July 31 for a probable-cause hearing.

