Dewey man gets probation on sexual abuse charge

URBANA — A Dewey man who admitted inappropriately touching a teen at his workplace a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Brandon Pine, 45, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of criminal sexual abuse, admitting that on July 10, 2017, he kissed and groped a teen girl after giving her alcohol to drink at his place of employment.

She was there working on a 4-H project, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan.

The Class 4 felony charge alleged that the girl was unable to consent to the act.

The case was investigated by Champaign police after the teen told a friend what had happened to her and the friend told her father, who contacted authorities.

Pine will have to undergo a sex-offender evaluation, and Webber will have to confirm his sentence once that is complete. Pine will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

A more serious felony of aggravated criminal sexual abuse was dismissed as part of the agreement worked out between Sullivan and Pine’s attorney, Evan Bruno of Urbana.

