Spear sworn in as Ludlow village trustee

Ludlow — Marsha Spear has joined the Ludlow Village Board as a trustee.

Spear was sworn in by Village Clerk Sandy Langley at last week’s monthly board meeting.

Spear takes the board seat formerly held by Jacob Gaul, who resigned.

Mayor Steve Thomas said Spear is a local homeowner who recently retired from her job and “wanted to step up a little bit” and get more involved in the community.

“She’s been pretty faithful in going to the meetings,” Thomas said.

In other business, Thomas discussed money donated toward purchase of a sound system for the community center.

Two $100 donations have been received. The sound system will likely cost $300-$400, Thomas estimated. He said the senior citizens group that uses the center has also pledged to donate toward the purchase.

The board also learned Brad Polson will get an estimate for repairs to the community center parking lot.

A garbage truck damaged part of the parking lot.

The board learned a recent town cleanup day went well. A total of $111 was donated. Scrap metal dropped off will also be sold for salvage.

The board discussed the next electronics drop-off at Parkland College in October.

Residents will need to call and schedule an appointment.

