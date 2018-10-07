People, too, welcome at Potomac butterfly garden

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club invite the community to visit its butterfly garden, which will be known as “Butterfly Lane.”

The plants have started to bloom, and as a result, have been attracting a multitude of pollinators.

There are two beds with flowers and another bed dedicated to herbs, many of which are host plants for butterflies. All are labeled for identification. Be sure to look for some additions to the garden coming soon. A dedication is planned for later in the summer.



— The Artesian Arena will host its next horse show Saturday and Sunday, July 14 and 15. The public is invited. Bring a lawn chair.



— The Middlefork Fire District has requested residents make sure that their house number is visible and easily seen from the street, the bigger the better.

This will aid the district in responding to emergencies in an efficient manner.



— The Potomac American Legion fish and chicken fry will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Legion.



— The public is invited to check out a conservation display during regular hours the week of July 16 at Potomac Public Library.

The display is on loan from the Vermilion County Conservation District.



— Also there will be a discussion of Potomac history at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18, at the library.



— Thought for the week:

“If we encounter a man of rare intellect, we should ask him what books he reads.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com













