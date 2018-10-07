Fire destroys vacant trailer in Rantoul park

RANTOUL — A Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed an unoccupied trailer in Rantoul is considered of suspicious origin.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said neighbors had reported children breaking into the trailer in the days leading up to the day of the fire.

“Obviously (being vacant), it didn’t have any utilities. Something had to have happened to start that,” Waters said, adding that the trailers on either side were also unoccupied.

The trailer is located at 1218 Sycamore, in the Heritage Estates trailer park on the community’s east side. Firefighters received the call at 3:30 p.m.

Waters said the entire front end of the trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The fire was extinguished in “15-20 minutes,” Waters said.

About 15 firefighters responded from the Rantoul department and five each via mutual aid from Thomasboro and Gifford departments.

Due to the heat, Waters had the firefighters work in shifts. An initial group extinguished the fire, and other firefighters worked on an extensive overhaul of the site that

Waters said took about an hour.

Waters said the trailer had been at the site for 30 to 40 years.

