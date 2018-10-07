Bioreactor nearly ready to start up

By EMMA STOCKING

Rantoul Press correspondent



GIFFORD — David Atchley of MSA Engineering, Champaign, gave an update on the work on the bioreactor being constructed on the village’s south side.

Atchley provided the update at last week’s monthly meeting of the village board.

Board members had objected to the height of the grade at the facility because it did not meet design plans. Atchley said the dirt is now about 2 feet lower than it was previously.

Board members agreed they were fine with the reduction in grade.

The bioreactor is essentially a trench filled with wood chips and is an extra filtration method connected to the wastewater treatment plant. It will remove nitrates from the wastewater.

Atchley said the project “should be done in a few weeks; we just need to clean up.”

Trustee Rich McFadden reported a new scoreboard has been purchased for the ball field, with the $4,000 cost coming from the Gifford Little League account.

The board also heard concerns about dog waste not being cleaned up in public areas.

The board asks that residents clean up after their pets.

