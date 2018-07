FISHER — River Valley Church will host a free acoustic concert featuring Christian rock band Disciple at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11.

The event is free, but an offering will be received mid-concert with all proceeds going to the band.

The concert is co-sponsored by River Valley Church and Dewey Community Church.

For more info, email jon.rvccfisher@gmail.com or call 217-897-1260.

River Valley Church is located at 17 Owl Creek Lane, Fisher.