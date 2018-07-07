Woman killed in wreck east of Flatville

FLATVILLE — Champaign County sheriff's deputies are investigating a two-vehicle crash Saturday at a rural intersection in eastern Champaign County that has claimed a woman's life.

Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Good said a 59-year-old woman was driving a car west on County Road 2500 N about 1:30 p.m. when she apparently ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck headed north on 2500 E.

The vehicles crashed in the intersection and both ended up in a corn field on the northwest corner, Good said.

The woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the man in the Dodge Ram and his adult grandson received non-life-threatening injuries. Good said the pickup driver did not have a stop sign.

The intersection is about 4 miles east of Flatville.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff and the coroner, who is expected to release the woman's identity later.

mschenk@news-gazette.com