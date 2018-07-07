Updated: Armstrong man killed in two-vehicle wreck east of Flatville

Updated 10:30 p.m. Saturday

FLATVILLE -- Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 59-year-old Armstrong man who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon east of Flatville.

Lorin A. Schluter was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:06 p.m.

Mr. Schluter was westbound in a Grand Prix on County Road 2500 N. Mr. Schluter's vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a Dodge Ram truck in the intersection of County Roads 2500 E and 2500 N.

Both vehicles ended up in a cornfield on the northwest corner, Champaign County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Good said.

Good said the driver of the truck and his adult grandson received non-life-threatening injuries. Good said the pickup truck driver did not have a stop sign.

An autopsy will be held Monday, July 9, and an inquest might be conducted at a later date.

The accident is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.