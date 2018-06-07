Updated: Village board will hold both study session, regular meeting on Tuesday

Updated 3:50 p.m. July 6

RANTOUL — The village board will hold its monthly study session, followed by its regular meeting on the same night, Tuesday, July 10.

The regular meeting will follow the 6 p.m. study session at the Rantoul Municipal Building, 333 S. Tanner St.

The study session and regular meetings are normally held one week apart on the first and second Tuesdays of the month, giving the board a full week to consider proposals and hear from residents on issues.

This month’s study session was moved from the first Tuesday of the month due to that day being the eve of the July 4 holiday. The village originally planned to hold the regular meeting July 17, but Mayor Chuck Smith said both meetings were scheduled for the same night because “we have a couple of trustees who won’t be able to attend the July 17 meeting but will be here for the July 10 meeting.”

Illinois Circle stormwater study

One item on the agenda will deal with a $16,000 proposed engineering agreement with Burns & McDonnell to study the storm sewer system in the neighboring areas of Illinois Circle (Illinois Drive).

The village hopes to expand to the adjoining neighborhoods the findings from a 2016 study conducted by the same engineering firm of the Northview School properties’ stormwater run-off.

The village summary said the areas were developed with a limited storm water system that might not adequately collect, detain and transport stormwater, especially during heavy rains.

The board will also hear a 10-minute presentation from new resident Chris Powers and one from Public Works Director Greg Hazel on the village’s electric interconnection policy.

Powers wants to build a solar array to provide for the electrical needs of his home.



Filling vacant position

In other board matters, Smith said he had been conducting interviews of candidates to fill the board position left vacant by the resignation of Rich Medlen.

Smith said he hoped “to be able to make a decision shortly,” and added it might come as early as July 10.

Mike Runyon had originally agreed to fill that board seat but backed out after rethinking the matter, saying he didn’t want to present the appearance of a conflict of interest due to his wife, Brenda, serving as the village neighborhood services coordinator.



Economic development director

Smith said the search for a village economic development director is back to square one.

“We have a candidate we brought here to town we interviewed, but the guy called last Thursday and said he would like his application pulled,” Smith said, adding that the process to fill the position will start over.

Rebecca Motley held the position in recent years while working for the Center for Community Adaptation. But the village opted to let the agreement with CCR expire.

After the contract expiration, Motley was given a three-month contract to work on several projects. Since then she has taken a position in Freeport.



Administrator, HR posts

The village has begun advertising for a new administrator.

Rick Snider announced last month that he would be leaving the administrator’s post after six months on the job to move to North Carolina.

Smith said the village has begun advertising for the post, and he hopes to “have that position filled by the last part of September or the first part of October.”

Smith said he will also look for someone to serve as administrator on an interim basis for “two or three days a week” until a full-time replacement is hired.

Former Human Resources Director Tony Peyton has returned as HR director on a part-time basis, working from 8 a.m.-noon five days a week until the hiring of a full-time replacement.

HR Director Katherine Johnston announced last month she would be leaving for another job.

“We’re advertising for that position,” Smith said. “We hope to fill it shortly.”

