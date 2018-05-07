Wanted: One hour a week to spend time with a child

RANTOUL — Saundra Uhlott admits she was a little nervous before she met her new “little brother.” It was her first time serving as a mentor.

Now she looks forward to meeting with him and wishes more Rantoul area residents would get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters. There are children out there needing interaction with a positive adult role model.

“He’s so polite. He’s just so cute. I just love it,” said Uhlott, who was matched up with her mentee, who was a first-grader at Northview School this past school year.

Uhlott said her little brother was a little shy at first but opened up the more she met with him.

Now, “he sees me and grins real big and waves.”

Uhlott said she didn’t know how her mentee would react to an older adult. (She is in her 60s.) But everything has gone well since they first met in March. They meet one hour, once a week, and she said she asked to be a mentor to a boy because she raised two boys of her own who are grown.

For Sam Hall, any discussion that is aquatics-related — whether it be life under the sea or swimming — is just fine for his 7-year-old little brother, Emmett, who was a second-grader at Northview last school year.

“He is so fun,” Hall said. “He’s very positive. We oftentimes talk about fish and those types of animals that live under the sea.”

Hall said Emmett also likes science, so Hall’s science education background comes in handy. (Hall has a bachelor’s degree in physics and formerly taught middle school science and math. “I guess I’m a science nerd,” he said.)

Before the swim season opened, all Emmett talked about was swimming, Hall said with a chuckle.

One day when they walked into Rantoul Public Library, Emmett spied a large encyclopedia of fish. Emmett’s mother told Hall that Emmett would probably go page by page through the book, and he did.

Hall has been a mentor in other programs and said he is glad his job (outside sales for AT&T retailers) allows him to be able to serve as a mentor. He knows many jobs don’t allow that, and many adults don’t have the time to be a mentor.

But Uhlott knows many adults DO have the time and either aren’t willing to be a big brother or big sister or just don’t know the opportunity exists. She said she tells anyone who will listen about the joys of serving as a mentor and the need in the children’s lives.

Hall is a big believer in Big Brothers Big Sisters and said one difference is that the mentor-mentee relationship can continue all the way through high school graduation if they want it to.

“It’s not a high-pressure thing,” Hall said. “It’s a time to talk and have fun. It’s a lot of laughter.”

In addition to talking, the mentors and mentees can spend time playing games or other activities. Uhlott said her mentee’s favorite game is Connect Four. She also plans to come with some other games they can play.

“I love it,” Uhlott said of their meetings. “I don’t know who enjoys it more, him or myself.

Kristian Hopkins, BBBS director in Rantoul and Ford County, said there is still a big need for big brothers and big sisters in Rantoul. There have been 20 matches between adults and children — about one third of what is needed.

“We are looking for volunteers to come out and enroll in the program,” Hopkins said, noting that each mentor is enrolled in the program and undergoes an orientation before meeting with the child.

Hopkins said he thinks one reason more people haven’t come forward to serve is because “they think it’s a bigger time commitment.”

“It’s only one hour a week around lunch time,” Hopkins said. “Many think you’ve got to take them to the movies and spend all this time.”

Organizers and educators have found that when children have someone setting a good example and checking in on them, the children tend to meet their goals and have more confidence to do well in school and in life.

All of the little brothers and sisters are at-risk children, which can mean a variety of things. Some from a single-parent household, while others are from a low-income household or have incarcerated parents.

“Sometimes they have a home with a history of abuse,” Hopkins said. “If they’ve had a recent death in the family or a friend, that can be a risk factor. We’re providing someone in their lives they can trust and talk to and try to set goals in their life.”

To inquire about Big Brothers Big Sisters, contact Hopkins at 217-417-3860 or 309-453-5630 or email k.hopkins@bbbscil.org

dhinton@rantoulpress.com