RANTOUL — Rantoul Rotary Club will hold its annual Don Weber Memorial Golf Outing Thursday, Aug. 2, at Brookhill Golf Course.

Check-in time is 4 p.m., with a shotgun start at 4:30.

The outing is a nine-hole best ball scramble fundraiser. All funds raised are for community projects and scholarships to Rantoul Township High School seniors. Everyone is welcome to play.

Contact Todd Modglin for pricing and other information at 217-377-6950.