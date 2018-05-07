RTHS class of 1998 sets 20-year reunion

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School class of 1998 will head down memory lane for its 20-year reunion Saturday, July 21.

A tour of the high school will be held at 4:30 p.m. Meet at the north entrance.

The class will meet for dinner at 7 p.m. at 51 Main in Champaign. Those attending must pre-pay.

Band and drinks will follow at 9:30 at Memphis on Main in Champaign, which is open to other classes and the general public.

Those planning to attend should email RTHSclassof1998@gmail.com. The number attending should be indicated. Organizers will respond with PayPal information to arrange pre-pay. RSVPs required by July 7.





