Junior Miss division added to Fisher Fair queen pageant

FISHER — The Fisher Fair pageant Tuesday, July 10, will be three pageants in one this year.

A junior miss division has been added.

The 2018 Little Miss pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the junior miss/queen pageant will begin at 7:30.

Queen contestants this year are Emma Carmien of Dewey, Alyssa Wilcoxon of Ogden and Samantha Curtis of Rantoul.

Junior Miss contestants are Arianna Thompson of Mahomet, Jenna Clemmons of Fisher, Morgan Flesner of Rantoul, Mackenzie Petrick of Mahomet, Paige Ferguson of Dewey and MacKenzie Stow of Thomasboro.

Litttle Miss contestants are Annie Buhr of Gifford, Kyndall Cox of Fisher, McKenzie Miller of Fisher, Torrie Freeman of Seymour, Isabella Ponton of Fisher, Maddie Wilson of Rantoul, Allenna Dockham of Fisher, Teagan Murrary of Paxton, Piper Brazelton of Fisher, Alexis Phillips of Fisher, Mackenzie Bonham of Mahomet, Aubrey Thomas of Fisher and Lilianna Friant of Dewey.

The 2017 Fisher Fair Royalty are Queen Taylor Crowley and Little Miss Lucy Edwards.

