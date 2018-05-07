Gifford Community Celebration winners listed

GIFFORD — Winners from Saturday's Gifford Community Celebration:
5K
1st overall Male: Elijah Hall
Second overall male: Austin Bridgman
First overall female: Debbie Butcher
Second overall female: Crystal Richard
Male 13 and under:
1. Elisha Guhl
2. Matthew Guhl
Female 13 and under:
1. Helene Jones
2. Carlyn Crozier
3. Caya Flesner
Male 14-19:
1. Jonathan Gossett
2. Casey Tuttle
3. Raj Patel
Female 14-19:
1. Maisie Pickett
2. Landry Ludwig
3. Anna Smith
Male 20-29:
1. Eduardo Lopes
2. Caleb Gossett
3. Ryan Shaw
Female 20-29:
1. Amanda Purvines
2. Hannah Rhoades
3. Amy Schleef
Male 30-39:
1. Travis Flesner
2. Daniel Chen
3. Joshua Bishop
Female 30-39:
1. Nicole Olson
2. Melissa Brooks
3. Erica Tibbetts
Male 40-49:
1. Scott Silverman
2. Juan Salas
3. Michael Woller
Female 40-49:
1. Alison Jones
2. Vicki Maxwell
3. Saleema Young
Male 50-59:
1. Tony Garrett
2. Mark Dixon
3. Mark Dodd
Female 50-59:
1. Lisa Combs-Yowell
2. Brenda Tuttle
3. Monica Hall
Male 60 and over:
1. Carl Larsen, Jr.
2. Ken McMillen
3. Kevin Jackson
Female 60 and over:
1. Wilma Bennett
2. Deborah Cleary
3. Janine Standifer
1K kids fun run
4-5 age group: Maddie Wilson
6-7 age group: Jack Flesner
8-10 age group: Waylon Jones
Parade winners
Floats
First: Gifford Girl Scouts Troop
Second: Trav’s Automotive
Third: Jeb Kennel Builders
Golf carts
First: First Brandi Jones & Chandler Bruns
Second: John Schluter
Third: Robin’s Body Shop
Little Mr. and Miss Gifford Pageant
2-4 Age Group:
• Little Miss Gifford: Blakeley Heidbreder
• Little Miss Gifford runner-up Emily Rademaker
5-7 Age Group:
• Little Miss Gifford: Macie Huls
• Little Miss Gifford runner-up: Masyn Crozier
Waterball competition
1) Duden & Silver
2) Jeb Kennel Builders
Kiddie Tractor Pull
3-4 age group
1. Amelia Simnick
2. Grayson Rollins
3. Kyndell Ackerman
5-6 age group
1. Koda Milliken
2. Sayge Franzen
3. Hunter Roseman
7-8 age group
1. Cale Ackerman
2. Max Buhr
3. Owen Olson
9-10 age group
1. Grace Brundage
2. Davyn Franzen
3. Tristan Milliken
Sidewalk chalk contest
Most creative: Taylor Hannagan and Payton Huls
Honorable mention: Kayley VanHorn
Most patriotic: Mackinze Chaunsey
Honorable mention: Payton Carter
Community pride: Brady Johnson
Honorable mention: Josie Roseman
Watermelon-eating contest
10 and under
1. Anna Hammond
2. Hadley King
3. Grace Morgan
11-15 age
1. Payton Carter
2. Andrew Peck
3. Zander Flesner
16 and over
1. Eli Remington
2. Eduardo Lopez
3. Kaeden Hamilton
Car Show
Top 20 (in no particular order)
1. Leroy Martin, 1951 Chevy Pickup 3100
2. Rich Rutherford, 1968 Chevy II Nova
3. Gene Schmidt, 1958 Chevy Bel Air 2 Door
4. Jim and Pam Samson, 1948 Thames Panel
5. Dallas Hardig, 1950 Chevy Bel Air Convertible
6. Don Marvin, 1950 Ford 2 Door
7. Doug Short, 1956 Chevy Bel Air
8. Terry Quick, 1937 Ford Coupe
9. Mick and Penny Moynihan, 1970 Chevrolet El Camino
10. Mike Lane, 1915 Ford Wasp Indy Car
11. Ron and Jane Oser, 1957 Chevy Bel Air
12. Mike Weese, 1970 Chevy Chevelle
13. Fred Burks, 1937 Dodge D 5 Sedan
14. Darrell Gerald, 1957 Chevy Bel Air
15. Roger and Sue Campbell, 1935 Ford Coupe
16. Tom Adair, 1955 Chevy Bel Air
17. John Siwek, 1967 Pontiac GTO
18. Steve Young, 1938 Ford Coupe
19. John Knab, 1958 Dodge Royal Lancer
20. Richard Dunn, 1964 Dodge Polara 500
Best of Show: Randy and Becky Hall, 1950 Crosley
Jim Barnett Memorial Award: Jim & Pam Samson, 1948 Thames
Young Gun Award: Ross Barr- 2002 Ford SVT Lightning
