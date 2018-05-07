Gifford Community Celebration winners listed

GIFFORD — Winners from Saturday's Gifford Community Celebration:

5K

1st overall Male: Elijah Hall

Second overall male: Austin Bridgman

First overall female: Debbie Butcher

Second overall female: Crystal Richard

Male 13 and under:

1. Elisha Guhl

2. Matthew Guhl

Female 13 and under:

1. Helene Jones

2. Carlyn Crozier

3. Caya Flesner

Male 14-19:

1. Jonathan Gossett

2. Casey Tuttle

3. Raj Patel

Female 14-19:

1. Maisie Pickett

2. Landry Ludwig

3. Anna Smith

Male 20-29:

1. Eduardo Lopes

2. Caleb Gossett

3. Ryan Shaw

Female 20-29:

1. Amanda Purvines

2. Hannah Rhoades

3. Amy Schleef

Male 30-39:

1. Travis Flesner

2. Daniel Chen

3. Joshua Bishop

Female 30-39:

1. Nicole Olson

2. Melissa Brooks

3. Erica Tibbetts

Male 40-49:

1. Scott Silverman

2. Juan Salas

3. Michael Woller

Female 40-49:

1. Alison Jones

2. Vicki Maxwell

3. Saleema Young

Male 50-59:

1. Tony Garrett

2. Mark Dixon

3. Mark Dodd

Female 50-59:

1. Lisa Combs-Yowell

2. Brenda Tuttle

3. Monica Hall

Male 60 and over:

1. Carl Larsen, Jr.

2. Ken McMillen

3. Kevin Jackson

Female 60 and over:

1. Wilma Bennett

2. Deborah Cleary

3. Janine Standifer



1K kids fun run

4-5 age group: Maddie Wilson

6-7 age group: Jack Flesner

8-10 age group: Waylon Jones



Parade winners

Floats

First: Gifford Girl Scouts Troop

Second: Trav’s Automotive

Third: Jeb Kennel Builders

Golf carts

First: First Brandi Jones & Chandler Bruns

Second: John Schluter

Third: Robin’s Body Shop



Little Mr. and Miss Gifford Pageant

2-4 Age Group:

• Little Miss Gifford: Blakeley Heidbreder

• Little Miss Gifford runner-up Emily Rademaker

5-7 Age Group:

• Little Miss Gifford: Macie Huls

• Little Miss Gifford runner-up: Masyn Crozier



Waterball competition

1) Duden & Silver

2) Jeb Kennel Builders



Kiddie Tractor Pull

3-4 age group

1. Amelia Simnick

2. Grayson Rollins

3. Kyndell Ackerman

5-6 age group

1. Koda Milliken

2. Sayge Franzen

3. Hunter Roseman

7-8 age group

1. Cale Ackerman

2. Max Buhr

3. Owen Olson

9-10 age group

1. Grace Brundage

2. Davyn Franzen

3. Tristan Milliken



Sidewalk chalk contest

Most creative: Taylor Hannagan and Payton Huls

Honorable mention: Kayley VanHorn

Most patriotic: Mackinze Chaunsey

Honorable mention: Payton Carter

Community pride: Brady Johnson

Honorable mention: Josie Roseman



Watermelon-eating contest

10 and under

1. Anna Hammond

2. Hadley King

3. Grace Morgan

11-15 age

1. Payton Carter

2. Andrew Peck

3. Zander Flesner

16 and over

1. Eli Remington

2. Eduardo Lopez

3. Kaeden Hamilton



Car Show

Top 20 (in no particular order)

1. Leroy Martin, 1951 Chevy Pickup 3100

2. Rich Rutherford, 1968 Chevy II Nova

3. Gene Schmidt, 1958 Chevy Bel Air 2 Door

4. Jim and Pam Samson, 1948 Thames Panel

5. Dallas Hardig, 1950 Chevy Bel Air Convertible

6. Don Marvin, 1950 Ford 2 Door

7. Doug Short, 1956 Chevy Bel Air

8. Terry Quick, 1937 Ford Coupe

9. Mick and Penny Moynihan, 1970 Chevrolet El Camino

10. Mike Lane, 1915 Ford Wasp Indy Car

11. Ron and Jane Oser, 1957 Chevy Bel Air

12. Mike Weese, 1970 Chevy Chevelle

13. Fred Burks, 1937 Dodge D 5 Sedan

14. Darrell Gerald, 1957 Chevy Bel Air

15. Roger and Sue Campbell, 1935 Ford Coupe

16. Tom Adair, 1955 Chevy Bel Air

17. John Siwek, 1967 Pontiac GTO

18. Steve Young, 1938 Ford Coupe

19. John Knab, 1958 Dodge Royal Lancer

20. Richard Dunn, 1964 Dodge Polara 500

Best of Show: Randy and Becky Hall, 1950 Crosley

Jim Barnett Memorial Award: Jim & Pam Samson, 1948 Thames

Young Gun Award: Ross Barr- 2002 Ford SVT Lightning







