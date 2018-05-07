Fisher school board OKs increase in substitute teacher pay

FISHER — The Fisher school board raised its substitute pay.

“We are very low,” Superintendent Barb Thompson said.

This next school year, substitute teachers will be paid $90 per day, up from $80.

Also Thompson told the board that districts are still waiting for calculations from the state to determine funding for the new evidence-based protocol that will be used to parcel out state money.

The board also amended its budget for the current fiscal year.

“Our auditors have told us when we are more than 5 percent out of whack, this is what we must do,” Thompson said.

The board also declared as excess property some library books and two old school buses. Thompson said transportation director Mark Varner told her there is some interest in purchasing one of them from a person in Rantoul.

Thompson said sometimes the district makes more money selling the old vehicles for scrap.

Thompson said Varner is looking into buying a white “short bus” to help fill the district’s needs. The other mini-bus is used a lot by the district, and Thompson noted the coach of a team or any other licensed driver is qualified to drive it, thus not needing a school bus driver.

Varner will look at new and used and buy vehicles and lease options. He is also looking for a gently used mini-van for a driver’s education car. When that is found, the old one will be used for other purposes by the district.

Thompson told the board she wants do discuss with grade school Principal Jim Moxley and the leadership team changes to a policy admitting kindergartners to school prior to the state’s minimum age and allowing children to skip a grade when readiness and academic competency can be demonstrated. She wants that staff input so a new policy is not automatically agreed to next month.

Also Thompson dialed up new Illinois state FFA President Sophia Hortin on Skype to speak to her while she was in Springfield. Thompson and the board congratulated her, and Hortin answered some of their questions.

She told the board she will be traveling five days a week until Christmas. That travel will include two weeks in Washington, D.C., where the first week, time will be spent with the Illinois Corn Growers and the second, with state’s legislators. Summer’s end will find her in Springfield for the State Fair.

Hortin said one of the most important things she and the rest of the board will be doing is visiting local FFA chapters all over the state. She will visit some by herself; otherwise, the board will be split into two visiting groups of two and three.

Hortin said her clothing, housing meals and travel are all covered. She said she didn’t think twice about putting college on hold for a year. When that year is up, she will attend the University of Illinois to become an agriculture teacher.

Hortin served as Fisher chapter president in 2017-18. This is the first time in the group’s history that all major state officers are women.

In personnel action, the board hired Lisa Morgan, grade school Title I reading; Michael Hallden, high school special education; Robin Holmes, kindergarten; and Brian

Vincent as district technology director.

It accepted resignations from three teachers, Chelsie Leffelman, Kasha Bloomstrand and Brian Vincent.

