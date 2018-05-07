Fisher Fair begins 5-day run on Tuesday

Eric Bazzell, left, of Fisher, falls off his donkey as Zak Shepherd, also of Fisher, hangs on long enough to make it to the finish line and win the second heat of the annual donkey races at the Fisher Fair in 2006.

FISHER — It’s not exactly the Preakness. More like the Three Stooges on jackasses. Some laughter, some racing and a fair share of braying.

Donkey races are back at the Fisher Fair.

Long a staple at the fair, the donkey races were ended several years ago.

“We had an awesome run with them,” Fisher Fair Board President Jill Hardesty said.

Anyone 16 and older can race on one of the donkeys. Sixteen-year-olds, however, have to have their parents’ consent. The races are on tap for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 12.

The 77th annual fair runs July 10-14.

Sign-ups to race will be held all that afternoon at the fair office window. There will be a charge to ride. Five races will be featured with 10 people aboard each donkey. The heat winners will then run a championship race.

Hardesty said the races are more Keystone Cops than races as the stubborn four-legged critters do some unexpected things. In fact, they’re trained to.

“No matter who you are, if you’re 5 to 95, it’s hilarious,” Hardesty said. “They train those donkeys, and there’s someone who goes behind (them). They know the command.”

One command might be to stop on a dime, sending the rider off. Another might be to veer left.

Hardesty remembers one long-ago race when the trainer put a 6-6 rider on the shortest donkey. It made for a comical spectacle.

“Some of the donkeys like men, and some don’t like men,” Hardesty said. “You don’t know when you get on one.”

Many riders bring colorful costumes to wear, which makes the event even more amusing. There will be a trophy for the champion donkey rider.

Also new this year is the addition of a third category in the fair queen pageant. A junior miss pageant will be held featuring an age group that is in between Little Miss and Miss Fisher Fair queen in age. The pageant is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hardesty said the wine, beer and spirits tasting proved to be so popular last year that it’s back again. That will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday in the Commercial Building.

This year’s featured bands on Friday will be Feudin’ Hillbillys (8-9:15 p.m.) and Brushville Band (9:30-11 p.m.) Afterward they will play together in a crossroad show from 11-11:30 p.m. There will also be a beer truck Friday evening.

Musical acts will also play Tuesday-Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. in the Commercial Building.



FAIR SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 10

Free admission with food donation to benefit the Fisher Food Pantry.

1-3 p.m. bingo in Commercial Building

1-10 p.m. Commercial Building open

4-8 p.m. entries accepted in the Exhibit Building

4 p.m. blood drive

6 p.m. junior rabbit show, livestock barns

6-10 p.m. Swyear Amusements on the Midway, $2 ride night

6-9 p.m. concert in the Commercial Building featuring Chrissy Sparks

6:30 p.m. color guard Post 52 Amvets and Cub Scout Pack 172 of Fisher

6:30 p.m. Miss Fisher Fair Queen pageant, Little Miss and Junior Miss pageant in the grandstands



Wednesday, July 12

9 a.m. children’s games begin, Commercial Building

10:15 a.m., bike giveaway, Commercial Building

11:15 a.m. pedal tractor pull, Glades Hall

1 p.m. Exhibit Building judging. (The building will be closed during judging.)

1-3 p.m. bingo, Glades Hall

4-9 p.m. Exhibit Building open after judging is completed

4-10 p.m. Commercial Building open

6-10 p.m. Swyear Amusements on the Midway, $22 armbands

6-9 p.m. concert in the Commercial Building featuring Jim Kates

6 p.m. Ehler brothers IPA and ITPA tractor pulls, 5,800 modifieds, 6,000 super stock tractors, classic 5500#, farm stock pro farm stock and 4WD trucks



Thursday, July 12

8 a.m. open sheep show, livestock barns

1-3 p.m. bingo in Glades Hall

2-8 p.m. Exhibit Building open

6-9 p.m. concert in the Commercial Building featuring Kasey Burton

6-10 p.m. Swyear Amusements on the Midway

7 p.m. donkey races



Friday, July 13

8 a.m. open horse show, grandstands

9 a.m. open beef show, livestock barns

2 p.m. open boer goat show, livestock barns

2-8 p.m. Exhibit Building open

4-10 p.m. Commercial Building open

5 p.m. Fisher AMVETS No. 52 fish fry

6-10 p.m. Swyear Amusements on the Midway, $22 armbands

8-9:15 p.m. Feudin’ Hillbillys band

9:30-11 p.m. Brushville band

11-11:30 p.m. crossroad concert featuring both bands performing



Saturday, July 14

8 a.m.-noon Fisher Fair 5K run/walk beginning at First Street. Awards ceremony afterward

9 a.m. All American mutt show, livestock barns

9:30 a.m. open dairy goat show, livestock barns

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Commercial Building open

1-3 p.m. bingo in Glades Hall

1-5 p.m. Swyear Amusements matinee on the midway. All rides one coupon less than advertised on the ride

2:30-3:30 p.m. car show voting, near south gate area

4 p.m. car show awards ceremony, near sough gate

6-10 p.m. Swyear Amusements on the midway, regular prices

6 p.m. Fisher National Bank demolition derby with Weld trucks, Weld compacts, 108-inch mini vans, SUV/mini trucks and ‘80s stock class

