College notes

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Schurter of Rantoul graduated May 20 from Marquette University.

Schurter earned a BS in nursing.

He was one of about 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.



— GOSHEN, Ind. — Carina Zehr of Foosland earned a master’s degree in environmental education during commencement exercises at Goshen College.

Members of the Goshen College class of 2018 received undergraduate and graduate degrees during the college’s 120th commencement ceremony April 29.

The class of 2018 consisted of 239 graduates who were awarded the following degrees — 131 bachelor arts; 69 bachelor of science in nursing; 15 bachelor of science; 17 master of science in nursing as family nurse practitioners; four master of arts in environmental education and three master of business administration.



— BATON ROUGE, La. — Abbott Hays of Dewey was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.



Hays was initiated at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Membership into the honor society is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.



— LEBANON, Il — Jacob Stevenson of Ludlow was named to the McKendree University deans list for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2018 semester.



— BLUFFTON, Ohio — Colton Eby of Fisher has been named to the deans list for the spring 2018 term at Bluffton University.

Deans list students include those who have recorded a 3.6 or higher grade point average.

























