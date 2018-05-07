Camp aims to help children who have lost loved one

By ANGIE WALSH

Rantoul Press correspondent



POTOMAC — Gateway Family Services will sponsor Camp Braveheart from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at 7757 U.S. 136, Potomac.

Camp Braveheart is designed to help youths who have lost a loved one, whether it be a close friend, caregiver or relative.

Equine-assisted, play and art therapy will be employed to help campers deal with the pain of loss. The registration fee is $25, and includes lunch, a snack and a Camp Braveheart t-shirt.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.gatewayfamilyservices.org/events-1.



— The Potomac Food Pantry will distribute goods at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 12, in the old ambulance building in Potomac.

Anyone living in the Potomac or Armstrong school districts is eligible to participate.



— The Potomac Public Library will be the spot for many activities coming up this week.

The library board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 9. The book club will discuss the book, “In Order to Live” by Yeonmi Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10. Adults are invited to “Color and Chat” at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11.

The Middlefork Seeders and Weeders garden club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11.



— The Collison Country Music-in-the-Park series will continue with a performance by Highway 341 from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at the Collison Masonic Park.

Freewill donations will be taken, and food will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair.



—Thought for the week:

“Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.”- Theodore Geisel (Dr. Seuss)



Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be emailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com







