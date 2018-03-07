Open house July 8 to honor Starkey entering the Army

GIFFORD — An open house will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Gifford Community Building to celebrate TJ Starkey entering Army basic training.

Starkey is a son of Chris and Jessica Starkey of rural Flatville.

He is a 2018 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.

Starkey comes from a long line of family members who have served in the U.S. Army, including his grandfather, great-grandmother and his cousin, Julius, who attended West Point Military Academy and flew Black Hawk helicopters overseas.

Starkey has a shadow box containing three medals that were given to him by a drill sergeant when he was around 10 years old. They are the Army Expert Infantry Badge, the Army Air Assault Badge and the Parachutist Badge (jump wings).

The sergeant pinned them on Starkey’s shirt after having him stand at attention. The action came after Starkey had spoken with the sergeant for nearly an hour, giving him his ideas on how to safely supply soldiers with ammunition and how to better their armor.

It was not uncommon to see Starkey walk up to military veterans and thank them for their service.



