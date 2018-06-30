News-Gazette Editor Emeritus John Foreman dies

CHAMPAIGN — Prize-winning News-Gazette reporter, editor and publisher John Foreman has died.

He was 65.

A past chairman of the Illinois First Amendment Center, he served as president of the Illinois Press Association and the Illinois Associated Press Editors. He was a former chairman of the Mid-America Press Institute and a Society of Professional Journalists project on access to government called "Project Sunshine."

The editor emeritus of The News-Gazette was the first recipient of the James C. Craven Award for Freedom of the Press from the Illinois Press Association, and only the second recipient of the Illinois AP Editors Lincoln League of Journalists award.

In 2006, he was named Illinois Journalist of the Year by the faculty at Northern Illinois University.

A collector of fountain pens and advocate of cursive writing, he was at a pen collectors' meeting in St. Louis when he passed away.

Recovering from a stroke in March, he seemed re-energized when he visited The News-Gazette newsroom just two days ago.

Mr. Foreman graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1970, marrying Sharon Koeberlein in 1972.

“John Foreman was a man of superlatives. He was a great newspaperman and a great person,” said a close friend, News-Gazette columnist Jim Dey.

Foreman graduated from the University of Illinois in 1977 and immediately joined the staff as a reporter. Four years later, he was named night city editor, then city editor. He became managing editor in 1985, and editor in chief the next year.

He became publisher in 2003.

“He worked himself up from the bottom of the ladder at The News-Gazette, starting as a part-time reporter on weekends and eventually become the newspaper’s publisher,” Dey said. “His rise was based solely on merit. His commitment to quality journalism was total.”

On being named employee of the year, Mr. Foreman was cited for "maintaining the difficult balance between meaningful, aggressive journalism and good community relations."

Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy will be in charge of arrangements.

News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich said of Mr. Foreman: "He fights for The News-Gazette and Champaign County because he passionately believes in preserving the legacy and wishes of the (founding) Stevick family in the importance of an informed public served by a free press and in serving the people of Champaign County,who are his neighbors and his customers."

One of the few News-Gazette employees to precede the publisher at The News-Gazette was veteran sportswriter Loren Tate.

"John Foreman was a giant in our business, not only because of the brilliant, incisive column that he wrote, but because of his ability to lead The News-Gazette through choppy waters in his years as publisher," Tate said.

"He was particularly instructive on local issues. But those at the newspaper recognized him as trustworthy in making critical decisions for the benefit of all.

For me, he was a close friend who repeatedly gave me excellent advice. I respected John Foreman as much as any man in the community."

Jim Turpin, longtime host of "Penny For Your Thoughts" on WDWS-AM, called it "a very sad day" Saturday.

"I came to the radio station in 1980; he was one of the people who had a hand in hiring me. I consider him one of the finest humans I've ever met. One of his main attributes was he really cared about people and their families."

Journalism was his passion.

"I had several jobs — mostly bad — before becoming a latecomer to journalism," Foreman said in a recent interview.

"I thought it would offer a good foundation for studying law. But I couldn't really afford to go to law school, and once I got a taste of newspapers in my mouth, I never looked back. I just loved everything about it, loved it all — the challenge, the mission, the spirit, the people. But I think I mostly loved the action. When you're at a newspaper, you're in the middle of everything."

Dey said Foreman was the spirit of the newspaper.

“People like to criticize their hometown newspapers. But any reasonable person comparing The News-Gazette to other newspapers in similarly-sized communities can see that their newspaper is head and shoulders above most, if not all, of the rest. That’s testimony to John’s constant emphasis on doing our best,” Dey said.

“He was a natural leader who made it a pleasure for those of us in the newsroom and the rest of the paper to follow.”

