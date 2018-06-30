Ludlow man gets 5 years for stealing cognac from store

URBANA — A Ludlow man with an apparent taste for cognac was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for burglary.

Moises Concepcion-Roman, 38, pleaded guilty in March to the Jan. 4 burglary of A2Z Liquors, 1243 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

He admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that he broke the front glass door of the business with a tire iron, entered and stole three bottles of Remy Martin, valued at $110 each.

Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach said the business owner reviewed surveillance video and recognized Concepcion-Roman as a customer from the day before.



A little more than two weeks later, Concepcion-Roman returned to the liquor store. The owner recognized him again and alerted police, who arrested him. Police said he was wearing what appeared to be the same jacket and shoes as he wore the night of the break-in.

Banach had argued for the prison term, noting that Concepcion-Roman was on probation for a 2015 conviction for unlawful possession of controlled substance and on parole for a 2016 burglary conviction at the time he broke in to the liquor store.

