Employees at 5 Rantoul businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage individual

RANTOUL -- Employees at five Rantoul businesses allegedly sold liquor to an underage person during an alcohol compliance check conducted by Rantoul Police Department and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission Thursday.

The sales occurred at Casey's General Store South, 500 S. Century Blvd.; El Toro, 1668 E. Grove Ave.; CVS Pharmacy, 205 E. Grove Ave.; Monical's Pizza, 320 E. Champaign Ave.; and Bud's Bar, 122 N. Kentucky Ave.

According to Rantoul police, a 19-year-old employee of the Liquor Control Commission was used to buy alcohol and provided ID to everyone who asked for it.

The ID presented was real and did not display a fake date of birth.

Employees at each of the five locations were issued a notice to appear in court for village of Rantoul offenses under section 4-154, Prohibitions Related to Responsibility.

