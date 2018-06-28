Shimkus enters statement into Congressional Record honoring Ludlow church

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) on Thursday entered a statement into the permanent Congressional Record honoring Ludlow United Methodist Church on its 150th anniversary.

Said Shimkus: “With an extensive background in missionary work and community engagement, Ludlow United Methodist has impacted many lives for over a century and a half. This historic church proudly maintains its legacy of service to its congregants and neighbors, and I hope that it continues that legacy.”

Shimkus' congressional statement follows:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise to recognize Ludlow United Methodist Church of Ludlow, Ill., on the occasion of its 150th anniversary.

“Ludlow United Methodist Church was founded in 1868 by the Rev. M.L. Kurle, and soon thereafter joined the Flagg Circuit. Initially, services were held in nearby schoolhouses.

“The first church building was dedicated on Sept. 4, 1871. Throughout the years, various additions and remodeling projects took place as the congregation expanded. Currently, the church building is accompanied by an auditorium and parsonage.

"With an extensive background in missionary work and community engagement, Ludlow United Methodist has impacted many lives for over a century and a half. This historic church proudly maintains its legacy of service to its congregants and neighbors, and I hope that it continues that legacy.

“Mr. Speaker, I commend Ludlow United Methodist Church for this important milestone, and I wish it and its pastor, Rev. Fred Sistler, the very best as they celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary.”

The church formally celebrated its anniversary with an open house and worship service June 9.