Updated: Tuesday tornado rated an EF-1

Two buildings were torn apart Tuesday night by a tornado that left a local Gifford business owner with a shell of his former shop.

GIFFORD — By the standards of the November 2013 tornado that struck Gifford, Tuesday night’s tornado was meek and mild. But it was still strong enough to cause damage.

Preliminary damage survey results released Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service gave the twister an EF rating of 1. It reached peak wind speed of 90 mph.

The tornado traveled an estimated 3.9 miles, had a maximum width of 75 yards and was on the ground from 8:27-8:35 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The tornado first touched the ground about 2 miles southeast of Rantoul, just northwest of the intersection of Champaign County roads 2700N and 1900E. It headed northeast. Its final touchdown point was just north of U.S. 45, near County Road 2100E.

In its wake, the tornado left damage at the farm of Barry and Laura Suits, where a shed and trees were damaged.

Also damaged was a tool shed of Cory Roseman, where the roof was taken up. It also damaged two buildings owned by Jerry Maberry.

Weather watcher Jessica Starkey of rural Flatville said there was no indication on the radar that the tornado would be forming.

She called it a “very slow-moving funnel.”

“It’s one of those things that doesn’t really happen often — kind of like the November 2013 tornado,” Starkey said.

The tornado was only “a mile or two” off the path of the 2013 tornado, which caused extensive damage to the north one-third of the community.

Some people are questioning why no weather sirens were sounded. However, the twister was such an anomaly that it was over by the time National Weather Service knew it had happened, Starkey said.

She said when a tornado spotting is called into 9-1-1, it must first be verified by National Weather Service before an alert can be sounded.

The alert was not sounded until about 8:45 p.m., about 10 minutes after the tornado had ended.

TUESDAY NIGHT STORY:

GIFFORD — A tornado appears to have touched down briefly outside of Gifford on Tuesday evening.

About 8:45 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an alert saying a tornado was on the ground near the northern Champaign County community. It said spotters confirmed the touchdown, and the twister was moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

However, Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said the town received only a little rain.

“No high winds and nothing on the fire pagers,” McFadden said.

At 8:50 p.m., Ryan Ideus posted a video on his Facebook page that appears to show a funnel cloud forming, doing some damage on the ground and then dissipating. The post said the video was taken on County Road 2800 N between Rantoul and Gifford. As of 10:30 p.m., it had almost 35,000 views:

Around 9 p.m., the weather service said the storm weakened, and the tornado warning was allowed to expire 15 minutes early.

Gifford was also the site of the last major tornado in Champaign County; a large chunk of the community was destroyed by a twister that swept through its north end in November 2013.

First responders in Champaign and Vermilion counties said they were not aware of any major damage or injuries.

Champaign County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Allen Jones reported damage to a shed on U.S. 136 west of Gifford. He said complete damage assessments would be done Wednesday morning.






